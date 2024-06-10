'I get very upset when...', Anurag Kashyap on India not supporting 'Cannes kind' of cinema

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Anurag Kashyap

Filmmaker Anurag Kashyap is an avid film buff and has delivered several hits including Gangs of Wasseypur, and Sacred Games 1 & 2, which gained him recognition within no time. Apart from filmmaking, he has also worked in several movies. According to a report in PTI, the filmmaker said, "I get very upset when it's said 'India@Cannes'. This is a boost… a shot in the arm for a lot of independent filmmakers but their victory is their own".

“India didn't have any moment at Cannes, not a single of those films is Indian. We need to address it the way it should be addressed. India has stopped supporting such cinema, the kind of cinema that was at Cannes,” he said. He said Kapadia's "All We Imagine as Light", which was also the first film from India in 30 years to feature in the main competition at Cannes and known for giving a platform to new voices, received funding from a French company. The Malayalam-Hindi feature, which earned the second-highest award at Cannes after Palme d'Or, is an Indo-French co-production between Petit Chaos from France and Chalk and Cheese Films from India.

There were several films at Cannes with either India-set stories or Indian talent at the helm, but most were co-productions with banners from other countries. Indian-British filmmaker Sandhya Suri's “Santosh” and Karan Kandhari’s “Sister Midnight” were funded by the UK, while Konstantin Bojanov’s “The Shameless” was almost self-funded.

However, Chidanand's "Sunflowers. " is a production of the TV Wing One-year programme under the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). “India just likes to take credit for a lot of things, they do not support these films, and they don’t even support these films to have a release in cinema,” Kashyap said.

Anurag Kashyap got his major break as a co-writer in Ram Gopal Verma's crime drama Satya and made his directorial debut with Paanch, which never had a theatrical release due to censorship issues. His other notable works include Gulaal, Raman Raghav 2.0, Manmarziyaan and Sacred Games among others.

Recently, the makers released the much-awaited trailer of Bad Cop starring Gulshan Devaiah and Anurag Kashyap. Anurag will be seen playing the role of a gangster while Gulshan will be seen in a double role. The series also stars Harleen Sethi, Saurabh Sachdeva and Aishwarya Sushmita in key roles. Directed by Aditya Datt, the show is scheduled to premiere on OTT platform Disney+Hotstar on June 21.

Also Read: Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan talk about female lead of Chandu Champion | Deets Inside

Also Read: Raghava Lawrence clears rumours for Kanchana 4 casting; Shocker for Mrunal Thakur fans