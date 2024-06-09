Exclusive: Kartik Aaryan, Kabir Khan talk about female lead of Chandu Champion | Deets Inside

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Kartik Aaryan's heroine in Chandu Champion

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion has been in the talks ever since its inception. Moreover, it is one of the most awaited films of the year. Be it Kartik's transformation or Kabir Khan's revival at biopics, everything about the film is being discussed on and off social media. Another big question from the audience is about Kartik's heroine in Chandu Champion. The makers of this film have kept the female lead's name under wraps. And despite big names like Katrina Kaif and Shraddha Kapoor being said to be associated with the film, the makers managed to still keep this a secret.

Kabir Khan talks about female lead of Chandu Champion

However, seems like the makers gave a hint about the female lead in a recent interview. Kartik Aaryan along with Kabir Khan was in conversation with India TV Showbiz and said that they won't reveal much about the heroine of this film as its a team strategy. But Kabir Khan said that they have given a seek peak of her in the trailer. "Ek jhalak hai trailer me unki but kam hai, kyuki she's a new commer and you'll discover about her when you watch the film," said the director.

Watch the full interview here:

Chandu Champion trailer

Exactly at 2:26 minutes of Chandu Champion's 3:15 min trailer, there is a small appearance of the female lead of this film. For those who don't know, her name is Bhagyashri Borse, who didn't share much about the film on her Instagram but with a post, she has made it clear that she's just having a special appearance in this film. With this, it is also clear that Katrina or Shraddha are not a part of Chandu Champion as these reports were just false rumours.

Who is Bhagyashri Borse?

Bhagyashri Borse is a Marathi actress who was seen in a small role in the film 'Yaariyan 2'. Bhagyashree is currently shooting for the film 'Mr. Bachchan' with actor Ravi Teja. Bhagyashree has impressed the audience with her work in the film 'Yaariyan 2'. Since her role in the film was very small, hence, the filmmakers did not even include her in its entire promotion, due to which most of the audience did not even know her name. And something similar happened to her during the Chandu Champion promotions.

About the film

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14.

