Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion becomes first film to open advance booking on Burj Khalifa | Deets Inside

Jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and Kabir Khan, Chandu Champion is all set for its theatrical release on June 14, 2024. One of the most awaited films of the year, Chandu Champion's trailer and songs have ignited the anticipation among the audience for its arrival. Making it grander is the team's unique approach of opening the advance bookings on the iconic Burj Khalifa, making it the first film ever to do so.

With the palpable excitement for its release, the makers opened the advance booking windows on the iconic Burj Khalifa in Dubai. This move creates a record, marking the first time a film opened its advance booking at Burj Khalifa. Usually, the trailers or songs of films are launched on Burj Khalifa, but for the first time, an advance booking announcement has been made on this architectural marvel. Announcing the advance booking on such a grand scale indeed showcases the grandeur of the film, ensuring this film reaches audiences far and wide.

About the film

Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion follows the story of a sportsman named Murlikant Petkar. Directed by Kabir Khan, this is the first time Kartik Aaryan is collaborating with the filmmaker. The film is jointly produced by Sajid Nadiadwala's banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film is scheduled to hit the theatres on June 14.

On Kartik Aaryan's work front

Apart from Chandu Champion, Kartik will next be seen in Anees Bazmee's horror comedy film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. The film will be released in theatres on the occasion of Diwali this year. Critically acclaimed actors like Triptii Dimri, Vidya Balan, and Madhuri Dixit will be seen playing important roles along with Kartik in this film. Moreover, Kartik Aaryan and Vishal Bhardwaj are in talks to work together for the first time. Reports are that the film has been titled 'Arjun Ustara' and will be shot extensively overseas in Greece.