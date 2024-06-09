Raghava Lawrence clears rumours for Kanchana 4 casting; Shocker for Mrunal Thakur fans

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Raghava Lawrence clears rumours on Kanchana 4 casting

Reports claimed that after Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu, Mrunal Thakur is now gearing up for her Tamil debut. It was also claimed in the reports that the actress could be a part of Raghav Lawrence's film 'Kanchana 4'. However, now actor-director Raghav Lawrence himself has given his reaction to these rumours, which is bound to give a big shock to the fans of Mrunal.

Raghav Lawrence clears the air

In the past, the news was spreading rapidly that Mrinal had been approached for the fourth part of the horror comedy franchise 'Kanchana'. However, all these reports have proved to be rumours. Actor and director Raghav Lawrence, who has been an important part of this franchise, has himself given information on this. He tweeted on his Twitter account and called all the news related to the casting of 'Kanchana 4' a rumour. "Hi friends and fans, All the information regarding Kanchana 4 and casting that are circulating around social media are just rumours. Official announcement will be made through Raghavendra Production. Coming soon!" read his tweet.

'Kanchana' is a horror comedy franchise

Raghav Lawrence's 'Kanchana' franchise has been commercially very successful in the last few years. A mix of comedy along horror has been seen in every film. 'Kanchana' is a very successful horror comedy franchise in Tamil language and is also known as 'Muni'. 'Muni' was released in the year 2007. Raghav Lawrence, Sarathkumar, Lakshmi Rai etc. actors were seen in the film.

Kanchana 4

After 'Muni', its next part 'Muni 2' was released in the year 2011. It is also known as 'Kanchana 2', after which the third part of this franchise 'Kanchana 3' was released in the year 2019, and earned more than 100 crores at the world box office. Now the producers are gearing up for its next part i.e. 'Kanchana 4', the names of the stars joining it are yet to be officially announced.

