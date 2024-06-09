Shah Rukh Khan to Rajnikanth, actors attending PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is all set to take oath in a while on Sunday (June 9) for a third straight term, equaling the feat of first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, amid hectic parleys involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies over the share of berths of different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government. Several actors like Rajnikanth and Shah Rukh Khan have reached Delhi to be a part of this oath-taking ceremony. Let's have a look at who will be a part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in Delhi today.

Rajnikanth

Spotted in a white lungi shirt, South superstar Rajnikanth reached the Forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan along with his manager Pooja Dadlani was seen entering the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Sunday. The actor opted for a black suit-pant for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Akshay Kumar

Chote Miyan Bade Miyan actor Akshay Kumar has also reached Delhi for PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar were also captured white greeting one another.

Image Source : ANIShah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar greeting each other

Kangana Ranaut

Actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut opted for a white saree for Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Vikrant Massey

12th Fail actor Vikrant Massey along with 3 Idiots' director Rajkummar Hirani have also reached Rashtrapati Bhawan for the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi.

Raveena Tandon

Bollywood actor Raveena Tadon was also spotted at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The actor opted for a kanjivaram saree paired with mogras in her hair.

Image Source : INDIA TVRaveena Tandon

Hema Malini

BJP's newly elected MP from Mathura Lok Sabha seat Hema Malini reached Rashtrapati Bhawan dressed in a green silk saree. She also spoke to ANI regarding PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Apart from them, Anil Kapoor and Anupam Kher among others have also reached Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony of PM-designate Narendra Modi.For the unversed, Modi along with top ministers will take oath as the leaders of the newly formed government in a while today in Delhi.

Also Read: Actor Anupam Kher gets invitation to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony