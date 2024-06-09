Actor Anupam Kher gets invitation to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB AND X Anupam Kher to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher is the latest celebrity to receive the invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony in Delhi. The grand event is scheduled for Sunday (June 9), where Modi along with top ministers will take oath as the leaders of the newly formed government. Anupam also spoke to ANI and expressed his excitement about the third term of the Modi government.

Here's what the actor said

Actor Anupam Kher said that it is his good fortune that he's taking part in the oath ceremony for the third time. The actor also called this occasion a historical moment. "In the last 10 years, the prime minister has run the country very well. I hope the new government under the PM's leadership will take the country ahead. We are the fifth largest economy in the world and can move up to being the third largest economy. I thank those who have invited me to this ceremony," said Anupam Kher.

PM Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi is all set to take oath on Sunday (June 9) for a third straight term, equalling the feat of first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru, amid hectic parleys involving the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leadership and allies over the share of berths of different constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the new government. Section 144 has also been imposed in the entire New Delhi. Given the swearing-in ceremony, many restrictions have been imposed by the Delhi Police for June 9 and 10.

On Anupam Kher's work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Anupam Kher was last seen in the film 'Kaagaj 2', released on March 1. Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta and late actor Satish Kaushik are in lead roles in this film. On the occasion of his 69th birthday, Anupam Kher revealed this secret and surprised his fans with his new project titled Tanvi The Great. For the unversed, Anupam Kher directed a film named 'Om Jai Jagdish'. This film was the story of three brothers, whose characters were played by Anil Kapoor, Fardeen Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan. Mahima Chaudhary, Urmila Matondar and Tara Sharma played their love interests.

He will be next seen in Kangana Ranaut's film 'Emergency'. It is based on Indian Emergency and will star Kangana Ranaut as the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi.

