Heartwarming video of BTS' V meeting Big Mama's Lee Ji Young during Military duty goes viral | WATCH

BTS' V aka Kim Taehyung is in the headlines for all the right reasons. The singer is on military duty. Global sensation BTS is renowned not only for its captivating songs and flawless dance moves but also for holding a special place in the hearts of ARMYs. A heartwarming video of the singer and Big Mama's Lee Ji Young is now going viral on social media.

In the video, Taehyung was seen politely greeting Lee Ji Young from the group of Big Mama veterans during a patrol. Taehyung was dressed in its black uniform, reserved for elite soldiers belonging to the anti-terrorist unit "Special Duty Team". Fans were nostalgic and excited seeing him after a long time and flooded the comment section with so much love.

One user wrote, "I miss him so much! I felt so nice after hearing his voice...but the video is blurry show my man in HD pls". Another user wrote, "He looked so good and more handsome i missed him more now". "The way he said I'm Bangtan sonyeondan V, my heart skipped a beat y'all!!", wrote the third user.Another social media user wrote, "This made me cry i am missing him so much and when i hear his voice this made me cry more".

For the unversed, BTS aka Bangtan Sonyeondan is a South Korean boy band that was formed in 2010. The band consists of Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. They made their debut in 2013 under BIGHIT Entertainment with their single album 2 Cool 4 Skool. BTS released their first studio albums, Dark & Wild and Wake Up respectively in 2014.

BTS forayed into the global music market and led the Korean wave also known as the Hallyu wave into the United States for their single Mic Drop, which also garnered them Gold Certification from the Recording Industry Association of America. With time, BTS gained global recognition and now has a wave of ARMYs in several countries. They have produced several hits including Fake Love, Fire, Blood, Sweat & Tears, Dynamite, Boy With Luv, Idol, Butter, and Permission to Dance among others.

