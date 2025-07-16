MP's son and superstar's sibling turns director, casts sister in his debut movie venture Read further to know about the star kid who is going to make his directorial debut soon. In this film, he cast his sister, and well-known Bollywood actress, as a female lead.

Success in Bollywood often comes with a strong family brand; there are popular names like Kapoor, Bachchan, and Khan who have built lasting legacies. While some families in the entertainment industry continue to succeed on that foundation, others keep working hard and taking brave steps to carve out their own space.

For most star kids, acting is the natural first step, often following in the footsteps of their parents. But a few choose a different path, hoping to make their mark behind the scenes. In this article, we are going to tell you about one such star kid who is the son of an MP and a brother of a superstar sister. He is one other than Kussh Sinha, who is all set to make his directorial debut with the horror film 'Nikita Roy'.

Kussh Sinha to make his directorial debut with Nikita Roy

Kussh Sinha was born on June 5, 1983 and has a twin brother named Luv Sinha. He also has a sister, Sonakshi Sinha, who is a well-known Bollywood actress and talking about his father, Shatrughan Sinha, best known for films like 'Dostana', 'Tanhai', 'Kaala Patthar', 'Yaarron Ka Yaar' and others. For the unversed, Shatrughan Sinha joined politics and also became an MP. Even today, Shatrughan Sinha is the elected MP of Trinamool Congress from the Asansol constituency of West Bengal.

Casted his sister in the lead role

For his directorial debut, Kussh has cast his sister and Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha in the lead role. The horror mystery film 'Nikita Roy' is going to be released on July 18, 2025. Notably, the film is based on the novel. Besides Sonakshi, the film stars Arjun Rampal and Paresh Rawal in the key roles. Well, it remains to be seen how much impact Kussh Sinha can leave on the hearts of the people with his directorial debut.

Blamed for being absent from Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Let us tell you that Sonakshi Sinha married her long-time boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, on June 23, 2024. Several pictures went viral at the time of the wedding, in which both Sonakshi's brothers, Luv and Kussh, were missing. Later, when he was asked in media interviews, he denied it, considering it a personal conflict. Not only this, later Kussh also said about this that he was present at the wedding.

