After Cannes, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound to be screened at Toronto Film Festival Neeraj Ghaywan's directorial 'Homebound' is all set to be screened at the Toronto Film Festival. The TIFF is scheduled to be held from September 4 to 14, 2025.

After a successful debut at the Cannes Film Festival this year, Neeraj Ghaywan’s Homebound is now set to be screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). For those who may not know, this film had received a 9-minute standing ovation at the 78th edition of the Cannes, where it was the only Indian feature selected in the Un Certain Regard section.

Produced by Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta, Adar Poonawalla, and Somen Mishra under the banner of Dharma Productions, the drama film 'Homebound' also has legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese on board as executive producer. However, the film is written by Shriidhar Dubey, Neeraj Ghaywan and Varun Grover.

Homebound to be screened at Toronto International Film Festival 2025

By sharing the premiere details on the social media platform X, formerly Twitter, the official handle of the Toronto Film Festival (TIFF) shared the details regarding Homebound's premiere. The caption of the post reads, "#TIFF50 North American Premiere: HOMEBOUND dir. Neeraj Ghaywan."

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar, who is also the producer of this film, took to his Instagram handle and expressed his gratitude to be a part of this festival. He shared a post and wrote, "#Homebound has been officially selected for the Toronto International Film Festival 2025 (@tiff_net) in the Gala Presentations category. Extremely thrilled and elated to be a part of this prestigious festival - another time for us at Dharma!!!"

About Homebound and its cast

The film 'Homebound' revolves around the story of two friends in a North Indian village who dream of becoming police officers but are challenged by societal pressures and inequality. Talking about the film's star cast, Bollywood actors like Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa can be seen in the lead roles.

