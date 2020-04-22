Mithun Chakraborty's father dies at 95 in Mumbai, actor stranded in Bengaluru

Mithun Chakraborty is currently stranded in Bengaluru due to the nation-wide lockdown.

Actor Mithun Chakraborty's father Basantakumar Chakraborty breathed his last at the age of 95 in Mumbai on Tuesday. He was battling age-related issues for quite some time. Popular Bengali actress Rituparna Sengupta confirmed the news. Sharing a condolence message for Mithun and his family on Twitter, the actress wrote: "My deep condolences on the sudden demise of your father, Mithun Da. Stay strong & may his soul rest in peace forever."

Mithun Chakraborty, who is currently stranded in Bengaluru due to the nation-wide lockdown is trying to get back to Mumbai to perform last rites. The actor was there for professional commitments when the 21-day lockdown was announced, suspending operations of all flights and buses. Hence, he had no option but to stay back in Bengaluru. As per reports, Mithun's eldest son, Mimoh Chakraborty is in Mumbai.

Basantakumar Chakraborty is survived by his wife Santimoyee Chakraborty, eldest son Gouranga Chakraborty aka Mithun and his family.

