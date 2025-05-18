Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning, Final Destination: Bloodlines' Saturday box office collection Two Hollywood films are currently running in Indian cinemas. 'Final Destination Bloodlines' is facing competition from Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning'. Let's know how much these films collected on Saturday.

New Delhi:

Hollywood actor Tom Cruise's film 'The Final Reckoning' has made a great start in Indian cinemas. It has made it to the top 10 list of highest-grossing films in India on the first day. At the same time, the collection of 'Final Destination's new film increased during the weekend. Talking of Bollywood films, Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid 2' is also moving ahead at a slow pace. Let's know how much these films collected on Saturday.

Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning

Tom Cruise's film 'Mission: Impossible- The Final Reckoning' has made a great start at the Indian box office. The film has collected Rs 17.50 crore on the first day itself. The film was released in India six days before America. The makers must have had a lot of expectations from the Indian audience. The film's performance also seems to be as per their expectations.

Final Destination: Bloodlines

The Hollywood film 'Final Destination: Bloodlines', which was released in Indian theatres on May 15, also saw an increase in its earnings over the weekend. The film collected Rs 4.5 crore on the first day. Its earnings also increased on the second day and on Saturday, it did a business of Rs 6.25 crore at the Indian box office. Talking about the total collection of the film, it has earned Rs 16.10 crore so far.

Raid 2

It has been 17 days since the release of Ajay Devgn's film 'Raid 2'. The film is earning at a slow pace at the box office. Even after the release of Tom Cruise's 'Mission: Impossible 8', there is no significant impact on the film's earnings. The film collected Rs 4 crore on Saturday.

Made on a budget of around Rs 50 crore, the film 'Raid 2' has so far collected Rs 143.35 crore. Ajay Devgn is seen reprising his role of Amay Patnaik in the film. At the same time, Riteish Deshmukh has played the role of a villain in the film. Apart from this, actors like Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla and Amit Sial are also included in the film.

