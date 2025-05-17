Thug Life trailer out: Kamal Hassan looks intense in Mani Ratnam’s gangster saga | WATCH South superstar Kamal Haasan is gearing up for his upcoming action thriller film 'Thug Life'. The makers have dropped the trailer today, May 17, 2025. The Tamil-language film will hit the big screens on June 5, 2025.

The trailer of the much-anticipated film of South superstar Kamal Haasan, 'Thug Life', has been released today, May 17, 2025. Directed by ace filmmaker Mani Ratnam, the action-thriller film features Trisha Krishnan, Kamal Haasan, Silambarasan TR and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

For the unversed, the film is slated to be released worldwide on June 5, 2025. The trailer video was posted by the official YouTube channel of Saregama Music and has garnered over one lakh views on thousands of comments. The music of this action-thriller film is composed by AR Rahman and is produced by Kamal Haasan, Mani Ratnam, Udhayanidhi Stalin, R Mahendran, Siva Ananth under the banners of Raaj Kamal Films International, Madras Talkies and Red Giant Movies.

In the trailer, Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR can be seen sharing a father-son bond on screen. The trailer starts with a voiceover of Kamal Haasan’s character, "You saved my life, you protected me from the Lord of Death. Our two destinies were written as one. You and I are now bound together as one, till the very end."

Work front

Talking about the work front, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Netflix's Indian 2 alongside Siddharth and Rakul Preet Singh. The action drama film was directed by S Shankar. On the other hand, Trisha Krishnan was last seen in Adhik Ravichandran's directorial Good Bad Ugly, co-starring Ajith Kumar and Simran in the lead roles.

