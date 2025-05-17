Prashanth Neel delays glimpse of NTRNeel on Jr NTR's birthday, team says, 'Let War 2 have its moment' The makers of Jr NTR's starrer 'NTRNeel' delayed the glimpse of the action drama film to avoid a clash with the release of content from Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 on Jr NTR's birthday, May 20, 2025. Check the post here.

KGF director Prashanth Neel and RRR fame Jr NTR joined hands for their upcoming action drama film, tentatively titled 'NTRNeel'. This collaboration created a buzz on social media among fans ever since its announcement. Last month, the makers announced the release date of NTRNeel, which is set to hit the screens on June 25, 2026.

With Jr NTR's 42nd birthday approaching on May 20, 2025, fans were expecting some announcement or update related to the film on his birthday, i.e., May 20, 2025. However, in a post on the X handle, the team clarified that they have postponed the glimpse of NTRNeel to avoid a clash with the release of content from his upcoming film War 2, which is also scheduled to be released on the occasion of his birthday.

The makers of the NTRNeel shared a tweet that reads, "Dear fans, We know how eager you are to celebrate the Man who’s given us countless reasons to cheer…With the #WAR2 content releasing, We felt it’s best to give it its moment and save the #NTRNeel MASS MISSILE Glimpse for later. We’re fully giving this year’s Man of Masses @Tarak9999 birthday celebrations to #War2.

The production house Mythri Movie Makers also tweeted about this postponement and wrote, "Respecting the WAR…Before unleashing the CARNAGE For now, #WAR2 takes over the proceedings. We’ll arrive next at the perfect time to launch our MASS MISSILE - #NTRNeel Glimpse Celebrate Man of Masses @Tarak9999’s birthday with #War2.

For those who don't know, Jr NTR was last seen in the action drama thriller film 'Devara Part 1' alongside Saif Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor. He will be next seen in Ayan Mukerji's directorial War 2 co-starring Hrithik Roshan and Kiara Advani in the lead roles. The action thriller film is slated to be released in theatres on August 14, 2025.

