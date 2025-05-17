Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 to Chhorii, a look at Nushrratt Bharuccha's highest-rated films on IMDb Actress Nushrratt Bharuccha, who was last seen in the horror drama film 'Chhorii 2', turned 40 today, May 17, 2025. Here's have a look at the five highest-rated films of Nushrratt Bharuccha on IMDb.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Nushrratt Bharuccha is celebrating her 40th birthday today, May 17, 2025. For the unversed, she made her acting debut in 2002 with the television show 'Kittie Party'. However, she got a major break in her career in 2010 when director Dibakar Banerjee cast her in the comedy-drama film. She has featured in several Bollywood films in her acting career so far. Take a look at the five highest-rated films of Nushrratt Bharuccha here.

Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2

Nushrratt Bharuccha is best known for her role in the 2015 film 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2', where she portrayed the role of Ruchika Khanna. This film is the direct sequel to the 2011 film Pyaar Ka Punchnama. Directed by Luv Ranjan, the film features Kartik Aaryan, Omkar Kapoor, Sunny Singh, Nushrratt Bharuccha, Ishita Raj and Sonnalli Seygall in the lead roles and has an IMDb rating of 7.2.

Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety

The romantic comedy film 'Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety' is directed by Luv Ranjan, revolves around the story of two childhood friends, Sonu (played by Kartik Aaryan) and Titu (played by Sunny Singh), whose friendship gets tested when Titu decides to marry Sweety (played by Nushrratt Bharuccha). With an IMDb rating of 7.1, the film is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video. The film was well-received by the audience upon its release. The film managed to earn a total of Rs 156.46 crore worldwide, according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

Akelli

The 2023 film 'Akelli' is about a young girl who gets trapped in a war-torn land and battles for her survival. The action thriller film is directed by Pranay Meshram and stars Nushrratt Bharuccha, Amir Boutrous and Tsahi Halevi in the lead roles. With an IMDb rating of 6.1, it is available to stream on the OTT platform JioHotstar.

Dream Girl

The comedy-drama film 'Dream Girl' features Ayushmann Khurrana, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Annu Kapoor in the lead roles. In this Bollywood film, Ayushmann Khurrana plays the role of a 'dream girl', and in every love story, there is one character who tries to win the heart of the other. Whereas, Nushrratt Bharuccha is playing the love interest of Ayushmann Khurrana. It is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and has an IMDb rating of 7.

Chhorii

The horror thriller film 'Chhorii' is directed by Vishal Furia, which tells the story of Sakshi, who is eight months pregnant, and has to protect herself and her unborn child from the evil of society. It features Nushrratt Bharuccha, Mita Vashisht and Saurabh Goyal in the lead roles. The film has an IMDb rating of 6.4 and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

For those who don't know, Nushrratt was last in the sequel of the 2021 film Chhorii, 'Chhorii 2'. She will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's untitled project.

