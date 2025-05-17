Actor Aman Verma turns 'magician', says 'its all in the sleight of the hands...' | Video A video of actor Aman Verma performing as a magician at a live event has left his fans and followers confused and shocked about his new role. Read on for more details.

New Delhi:

Actor Aman Verma has worked in both television and film throughout his acting career. However, his career has taken an unexpected turn. The actor, who once shared the screen with prominent Bollywood figures like Amitabh Bachchan and Hema Malini in the 2003 film Baghban, where he played the role of Amitabh Bachchan's eldest son, is now performing as a magician at live events.

The 53-year-old actor, who is best known for his work in the popular television series 'Viraasat', recently shared a video of him performing magic tricks on his Instagram handle, where he disappears a champagne bottle behind a newspaper.

The caption of the Instagram post reads, "Well this is where i learnt the tricks of being a magician ...Was a little difficult But managed ..Its all in the Sleight of the hands...Ladies and gentlemen Here comes the magician ... called AMAN YATAN VERMA." The video has garnered thousands of views and likes ever since it was posted. The post left his fans and followers confused about his new role leading them to flood the comment section with questions.

Chek the post below:

One user wrote, "Itne talented actor ko kya kya karna padta hai, I feel sad for him," to which Aman replied, "kaam mere bhai kaam total hai. Chota kya aur bada kya. If I tell u the amount of money I got for doin this, u will come and take place of the assistant who came and gave me the bottle. Samjhe chahu"

Another Instagram user wrote, "Bhaisahab ye kis line mein aa gaye aap", to which Aman replied, "paapi pet ka sawaal hai dost. Kya karein ?" along with a laughing emoji.

For the unversed, Aman also featured in television serials like 'Kehta Hai Dil', 'Viraasat', and Bollywood films, including 'Ishq', 'Tees Maar Khan', 'Jaan-E-Mann', and others.

