Captain America: Brave New World OTT release date out, know when and where to watch Anthony Mackie's starrer Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is all set to hit the digital screens this month. Read further to know when and where to watch Anthony Mackie's starrer.

Hollywood actor Anthony Mackie's starrer Captain America: Brave New World is gearing up for its digital debut this month. The fourth instalment of the popular Captain America franchise was initially released in theatres on February 14, 2025. Read further to know when and where you can watch this action thriller film online.

This superhero action film by Marvel Studios tells the story of Sam Wilson (played by Anthony Mackie), who is the new Captain America. The story continues when he finds himself in the middle of an incident and must uncover the motive behind a global scheme.

Where to watch Captain America: Brave New World online?

Those who couldn't get a chance to catch Captain America: Brave New World in theatres will be able to watch it on digital screens in May 2025 on JioHotstar. The film will be available in four languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

Captain America: Brave New World OTT release date

As per the announcement made by the OTT platform JioHotstar, Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World will be made available to stream from May 28, 2025. Taking to the Instagram handle, the OTT streaming platform JioHotstar shared the OTT release date with the caption that reads, "A hero is about to soar. Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World, streaming May 28 on #JioHotstar"

Captain America: Brave New World box office collection

The film, which was released in February 2025, couldn't perform well at the Indian box office despite having good reviews from critics. On its opening day, the film earned Rs 4.3 crore. However, Marvel's Captain America managed to earn a total of Rs 2006.89 crore worldwide according to industry tracker Sacnilk.

