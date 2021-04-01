Is Meghan, Harry interview the only scandalous one? Five talk show instances that left the world speechless

Image Source : INSTAGRAM/MS.MEGHANMARKLE_FOREVER Five talk show instances that left the world speechless

We always associate fame and power to be without struggle but that is not always the case. Over the years, celebrities have got candid on talk shows of their hardships and how they dealt with them leaving viewers staggered. A recent unimaginable scenario was that of the instability in Britain’s royal family as narrated by Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle during their interaction with Oprah Winfrey. From being cut off financially to inquisitively on Prince Archie’s color of skin, the world was left disappointed with what actually goes behind the honorary doors of the UK’s most prestigious household.



Prince Harry’s interview though shocking is not the only instance that left people flabbergasted, below mentioned are five such moments that left fans across the world in a state of disarray

Michael Jackson clearing the air on controversies

After a 14 year hiatus from interviews, Michael Jackson came forward in an interview with Oprah to clarify that his noticeably and gradually lightening skin was not the result of cosmetic and elective skin bleaching, but an effect of a genetic skin disease called vitiligo. Michael went on to clear the air about many crime allegations by stating that the reason he struck up friendships with children and hosted them at his home with an on-site amusement park, was compensation for his own lost childhood.

Ben Affleck’s intimacy with a Canadian-French journalist during an interview in 2004

During the promotions of Jersey Girl, Affleck was interviewed by a French-Canadian journalist named Anne-Marie Losique, who sat in his lap for the duration of the interview. The interview took a wrong turn with Ben making inappropriate comments and resurfaced during the #MeToo movement with fans questioning Affleck’s behavior towards women

Mackenize Phillips spilled the beans to Oprah about her relationship with her father

Viewers of The Oprah Winfrey Show still likely were not prepared for what happened when former One Day at a Time star and Mackenize Phillips appeared on the daytime show in 2009. The actress revealed that how after waking up from a substance-induced blackout, she discovered her father, John Phillips of the Mamas and the Papas, raping her.

Lance Armstrong admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs

Lance Armstrong was the king of the Tour de France, a grueling weeks-long bicycle race, winning an unprecedented seven consecutive times. In January 2013 on Oprah’s Next Chapter, Lance was asked if he took banned substances amidst the floating rumors, he agreed and mentioned that he’ll spend the rest of his life trying to earn back trust and apologize to people

Priyanka Chopra on how she became aware of Islam

Priyanka Chopra during her recent interview with Oprah mentioned about her understanding of different religions. She said to Oprah, “"With the swirling number of religions that we have, that live within the country as well. I grew up in a convent school. I was aware of Christianity. My dad used to sing in a mosque, I was aware of Islam. I grew up in a Hindu family and I was aware of that,". This comment drew a lot of flack from fans on social media with many not taking it in the right spirit.