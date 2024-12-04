Maroon 5's Adam Levine shares a special moment with emotional fan at Mumbai concert | WATCH viral video

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM VIRAL VIDEO Pop-rock band Maroon 5 performed live in Mumbai on December 3, 2024.

Maroon 5, popular American pop-rock band, made their India debut on Tuesday night after they performed live in Mumbai's Mahalaxmi Race Course Ground. During the event, Maroon 5 performed some of their biggest hits like 'Moves Like Jagger', 'Animals', and 'Girls Like You'. Fans present at the concert went berserk, watching their favourite band perform live in front of them. A video from the event is all over social media, where an emotional fan is seen sharing the stage with Adam Levine and sharing a heartwarming hug.

Watch the viral clip:

Maroon 5's frontman Adam Levine was looking for a fan to invite on stage and when a girl approached him to gift a bouquet, he called her up on the stage. The girl was visibly emotional and in tears and the singer gave her a warm hug. Adam even asked her name and she replied, ''Suman''. ''I love all your songs. You've been the journey of my life. Thank you so much,'' she added. The singer hugged her again and thanked her for the kind words and the audience began hooting for them cheerfully.

Apart from this, Adam also addressed thousands of fans in attendance who welcomed the fans with loud cheers. ''This is our first time here (India). We’ve been a band for a long time we’ve been all over the world but we’ve never been here. We’re sorry we’re late, but we made it, and that’s what is important,'' he said.

''If we don’t have the support of fans, we don’t have a job. We love you so much, we’re sorry it took so long to come here. But we will be back next time,'' he added. As the concert came to an end, fireworks lit up in the sky, marking a starry and bright end to Maroon 5’s first concert in India.

