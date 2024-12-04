From Jigra to Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video, fresh titles releasing on OTT this Friday

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Fresh titles releasing on OTT this Friday

December 2024 is super-exciting for movie and web series lovers and the first Friday of the month is no exception. It will be a blockbuster weekend on OTT as the viewers will have a plethora of options to watch on their TV sets and in the comfort of their homes. From Bollywood to South films and movies, get a closer look at the must-watch titles releasing on Netflix, Prime Video, JioCinema, Disney Plus Hotstar and more this Friday.

Starring Alia Bhatt and Vedang Raina in the lead roles, the film revolves around the special bonding between a brother and a sister played by these two actors. The Vasan Bala directorial will premiere on Netflix on December 6.

Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video

The Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri-starrer romantic comedy revolves around a newlywed, whose honeymoon CD gets stolen and they leave no stone unturned in getting it back. The film will arrive on Netflix on December 6.

Tanaav Season 2

The popular web show Tanaav, starring Manav Vij, Gaurav Arora, Kabir Bedi, and Rajat Kapoor, is set to return with its second season this Friday on December 6. It will premiere on SonyLIV. The first season of the show was released in September earlier this year.

Amaran

The film revolves around the courageous story of Major Mukund Varadarajan and his role in the 2014 Qazipathri Operation in Shopian. The film stars Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi and Rahul Bose in the lead roles. It will premiere on Netflix on December 5, 2024.

