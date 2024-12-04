Govinda set to return to big screens after 6 years, announces three new films on TGIKS

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The Great Indian Kapil Show premieres new episode every Saturday on Netflix.

Legendary actors Govinda, Shakti Kapoor and Chunky Panday appeared in the latest episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show. The show witnessed several fun segments along with the 'No 1 Reunion' of Govinda with his nephew Krushna Abhishek, who plays several characters on the celebrity chat show. Not only this, towards the end of the episode, Govinda announced his three upcoming projects. The actor has been on a hiatus from acting since 2019.

While bidding adieu to the audience, host Kapil Sharma asked Govinda to share a special message with his fans. While addressing to his fans, the 'Hero No 1' actor said, ''Bot samay se intezaar ho raha hai. After Aa Gaya Hero, aisa mahaul nahi tayaar hua ki filmein bana pau. Three movies. Pehle jo shuru kar raha hun woh hogi Baahe Haath Ka Khel. Doosri hogi Pinky Darling, or woh darling main hoon, Pinky. Or teesri hogi Len Den: Its All About Business.''

After this, Shakti Kapoor said, ''Main do shabd bolna chahunga. Agar Govinda ji 3 movies shuru kar rahe to h zaaheer se baat hai, Raja Babbu ke sath Nandu toh hoga hi.'' To this, Chunky interjects and said, ''Aur Bunnu ke sath Munnu bhi hoga.''

About TGIKS

The celebrity chat show, hosted by Kapil Sharma is currently in the last leg of its second season. As per the promo shared by its makers after the episode, legendary actress Rekha will feature in the upcoming episode of the show.

So far, many film and sports personalities have been part of the second season including Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor, Karan Johar, Rohit Sharma, Shivam Dube, Sruyakumar Yadav, Navjot Singh Sidhi, Sonakshi Sinha, Kartik Aaryan, Vidya Balan, Kriti Sanon, Kajol, and Jr NTR among others.

