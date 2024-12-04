Pushpa 2 The Rule: Will Allu Arjun's film cross Rs 100 cr mark in advance ticket sales for Day 1?

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Pushpa 2: The Rule stars Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead.

Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2: The Rule is all set to rule the box office, starting this Friday. The pan-India film is one of the highly-anticipated flicks of the year and the hype and craze among fans of the actor and cinephiles is on cloud nine. The advance ticket sales for Pushpa 2 began a few days ago and it is breaching each possible record, clearly showcasing the star power of Allu Arjun. As per Sacnilk, the film has sold over 2 million tickets in India for its opening day. Not only this, the gross collections from this advance ticket sales has reached Rs 77.2 crore, with still one full day left ahead of its theatrical release.

The portal also shows that Pushpa 2 is releasing in India at 28,447 screens, with a major contribution from the Hindi version. Out of these 2 million ticket sold, nearly half comes from the original Telugu version. The nett collections in India from the advance ticket sales currently stand at Rs 62.22 crore. Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the big screens on December 5 and will offer the audience an array of choices in terms of formats including 2D, IMAX 2D, and 4DX.

About the film

Pushpa 2: The Rule was earlier scheduled to release on December 6. However, the makers shifted its release date by one day and is now releasing on Thursday, December 5. The film will enjoy a smooth run at the box office since no other film is releasing in cinemas this weekend. Earlier, Vicky Kaushal-starrer Chhava was set to release on December 5 but its makers postponed the film till February, avoiding a clash at the box office.

Directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Pushpa 2 stars Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Fasil in the lead roles.

