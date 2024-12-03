Raid 2: Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor starrer finally gets its release date after several postponements

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn and Vaani Kapoor's Raid 2 has finally got its release date

In the year 2024, Bollywood's Singham Ajay Devgn made a flurry of films. Many of his big films were released from March to November. While he opened his account at the box office with the supernatural horror thriller film 'Shaitaan' with R Madhavan, this year the account of 'Bajirao Singham' closed with Rohit Shetty's film 'Singham Again'. Meanwhile, the list of Ajay's films to be released in 2025 is also slowly being revealed. One of his most awaited films 'Raid 2' has been in the news for a long time. Now the makers have finally revealed when Ajay Devgn will return to the screen as Amay Patnaik.

'Raid-2' will be released in theatres on this date

The story of Ajay Devgn's Raid 2 will move forward from the first part. The story of the film will be based on the 'Income Tax' raid conducted by the Income Tax Department. Ajay will once again be seen as the powerful character of Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer Amay Patnaik. Directed by Rajkumar Gupta, this Ajay starrer was earlier scheduled to release on February 25 next year, but now the release date of this crime thriller film has been extended. The actor released a new poster on his official Instagram account and revealed that now 'Raid-2' will come to theatres in the month of May. The new release date of the film is May 1, 2025.

'Raid' released in 2018 did a business of?

Ajay Devgn, while announcing the new release date of his crime thriller film, wrote in the caption, "Indian Revenue Service Officer Amay Patnaik's next mission will begin in 2025. Raid is ready for release". While Ileana D'Cruz was seen in the lead role opposite Ajay Devgn in the first part of the film, Vaani Kapoor will play the main lead in the second part of this film. Apart from her, actors like Ritesh Deshmukh, Saurabh Shukla and Ravi Teja will also be seen in the film. The first part of this film 'Raid' was released in 2018. The film not only received a good response from critics, but the movie also became a box-office success. Made with a budget of Rs 40 crores, the film collected up to 153.62 crores at the box office.

