Tuesday, December 03, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Entertainment
  4. Sunil Pal, famous comedian, goes missing, phone switched off, claims wife

Sunil Pal, famous comedian, goes missing, phone switched off, claims wife

Comedian Sunil Pal has been missing for the last several hours. His wife had reached Santacruz police station on Tuesday to lodge a missing complaint.

Reported By : Rajesh Kumar Written By : Sakshi Verma
New Delhi
Published : Dec 03, 2024 20:09 IST, Updated : Dec 03, 2024 20:30 IST
Comedian Sunil Pal
Image Source : X Comedian Sunil Pal has filed a missing complaint in Mumbai's police station on Tuesday

Comedian Sunil Pal has been missing for the last several hours. His wife had reached Santacruz police station on Tuesday to lodge a missing complaint. According to his wife, the comedian had gone out of station to perform a show and had informed his wife about today's return. But when no contact could be made as his phone is currently switched off, comedian Sunil Pal's wife reached the police station. However, as the police is currently looking into the matter, hence, no missing complaint has been filed as of yet.

Sunil Pal's career

Sunil Pal has made the audience laugh with his jokes in many comedy shows. Apart from this, Sunil Pal has also shown his acting prowess in films. He has not only done great acting in hit films like Phir Hera Phera, Apna Sapna Money Money, Bombay to Goa and Kick but has also made the audience laugh a lot with his comedy. Sunil Pal was last seen in the film Teri Bhabhi Hai Pehle. This film came in the year 2018. After this, Sunil was away from the screen for a long time. However, he remains very active on social media. Apart from his comedy and acting, Sunil Pal also remains in the headlines for his statements. He has always been speaking openly against many comedians and actors.

Also Read: Rishabh Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in upcoming historical drama | Deets Inside

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Entertainment

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Entertainment News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement