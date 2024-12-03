Sunil Pal, famous comedian, goes missing, phone switched off, claims wife

Follow us on Image Source : X Comedian Sunil Pal has filed a missing complaint in Mumbai's police station on Tuesday

Comedian Sunil Pal has been missing for the last several hours. His wife had reached Santacruz police station on Tuesday to lodge a missing complaint. According to his wife, the comedian had gone out of station to perform a show and had informed his wife about today's return. But when no contact could be made as his phone is currently switched off, comedian Sunil Pal's wife reached the police station. However, as the police is currently looking into the matter, hence, no missing complaint has been filed as of yet.

Sunil Pal's career

Sunil Pal has made the audience laugh with his jokes in many comedy shows. Apart from this, Sunil Pal has also shown his acting prowess in films. He has not only done great acting in hit films like Phir Hera Phera, Apna Sapna Money Money, Bombay to Goa and Kick but has also made the audience laugh a lot with his comedy. Sunil Pal was last seen in the film Teri Bhabhi Hai Pehle. This film came in the year 2018. After this, Sunil was away from the screen for a long time. However, he remains very active on social media. Apart from his comedy and acting, Sunil Pal also remains in the headlines for his statements. He has always been speaking openly against many comedians and actors.

