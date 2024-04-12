Maidaan Box Office: Ajay Devgn's film opens LOWER than BMCM, earns only THIS much on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maidaan is released in cinemas alongside Bade Miyan Chote Miyan

Ajay Devgn's latest offering, Maidaan, opened to decent numbers on Thursday, despite facing tough competition from Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff-starrer Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. As per Sacnilk.com, Maidaan minted Rs 4.50 on its Day 1, which is nearly Rs 10 crore less than the earnings of BMCM. However, Maidaan eanred nearly Rs 2.5 crore from paid previews on Wednesday, which takes its total collections to Rs 7.10 crore so far. The sports biographical film is expected to do good business in its first extended weekend due to festive season.

Maidaan had an overall 14.56 per cent occupancy on Thursday, with a major contribution coming from the evening shows.

Maidaan Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for Ajay Devgn-starrer worte, ''Our country has been known for cricket and hockey since early times, although there came a time when Indian football was called the 'Brazil of Asia'. This was possible only because of Syed Abdul Rahim and his team. Maidaan is a film about a man’s undying spirit and his rebellion from death. The film can seem a bit stretched at places. The Bengali usage can be foreign for some. Ajay Devgn's Hyderabadi accent is only limited to just saying 'Miyaan'. There are too much of cigarettes in too. Given that the filmmaker wanted to show a reason for Rahim's condition, but from the Football Federation scenes to the Hyderabad house scenes, the smoking could have been easily cut out at several places. Despite all the flaws, Maidaan is one of the finest sports films made in India.''

About the film

Based on a true story, Maidaan is directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and also features Priyamani, and Gajraj Rao along with Bengali actor Rudranil Ghosh in pivotal roles. The film boasts a musical score by Oscar-winner AR Rahman.

