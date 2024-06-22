'Maharaj' director Siddharth P Malhotra pens emotional note after his film finally premieres on Netflix

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maharaj is streaming on Netflix

Junaid Khan-starrer Maharaj is finally out on Netflix. Director of the film, Siddharth P Malhotra, on Saturday shared a long emotional note on social media expressing his feelings upon its OTT release. In his note, he wrote how the release of Maharaj felt 'like the arrival of a child for a film maker'. Sharing the poster of the film, he wrote, ''A film release is almost like the arrival of a child for a film maker. The labour of love would like to celebrated and announced with elan. But when you choose to tell a story that must be told against all odds then the battle will be uphill but hopefully worth the pain and obstacles as we as a team are super proud of the film “Maharaj” that we have made.''

''Today finally marks the release of my film as a director post hichki - it marks the debut of Aamir Khan sirs son “Junaid” with Jaideep Ahlawat in and as Maharaj with 2 wonderful ladies Shalini Pandey , sharvari and supported by some mind blowing actors who are masters in their craft. The film is finally live,'' he added.

Urging fans to watch the film, he concluded his post and wrote, ''Please watch the film and share it on social media to spread the word. we promise you it’s well worth your time and your families too. It’s a story hopefully you will agree that needs to be told.''

For the unversed, the makers of Maharaj have to deal with a legal battle in the Gujarat High Court to release their film. And minutes after getting a clean chit from HC, Netflix released Junaid Khan's debut film on their OTT platform.

Maharaj is inspired by a real-life case and adapted from Saurabh Shah's book, 'Maharaj'. The story revolves around a social reformer who brought about significant positive societal changes.

