Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: First pic from couple's Mehendi ceremony goes viral

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's rumoured wedding is currently the hottest topic in Bollywood. Preparations are in full swing at the residences of the couple for their much-awaited wedding. A picture is doing rounds on the internet wherein both Sonakshi and Zaheer can be seen sharing smiles with a bunch of people. For the pre-wedding event, Sonakshi opted for a red salwar kameez while Zaheer can be seen wearing a printed red kurta and white pyjama.

See the viral picture:

A couple of days ago, the actors enjoyed bachelor and bachelorette parties with their close friends. Sonakshi had shared glimpses from a party hosted by her friends. One of the images shows Sonakshi posing with her close fiend and actor Huma Qureshi.

On Thursday night, groom-to-be Zaheer was photographed with Sonakshi's father and film veteran Shatrughan Sinha in Bandra, Mumbai. The veteran actor and Zaheer happily posed together for the paps stationed at the venue.

Sonakshi and Zaheer are set to tie the knot on June 23 in Mumbai, as per a report by news agency ANI. Amid the wedding buzz, interestingly, an audio invite of Sonakshi and Zaheer went viral.

In the leaked invite, the duo reportedly confirmed the news of their marriage by saying that they are ready to arrive at 'the moment' which would turn them into each other's 'definite and official husband and wife'. The digital invitation is styled like a magazine cover with a headline.

For the unversed, Sonakshi and Zaheer starred in the 2022 film Double XL. While they have not publicly opened up about their love story, they have been seen sharing adorable photos with each other on social media.

(With ANi inputs)

