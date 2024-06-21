Ishq Vishk Rebound Review: Rohit Saraf-starrer fails to recreate magic like OG Shahid Kapoor's film

Ishq Vishk Rebound is released in cinemas today. Photo:INSTAGRAM Movie Name: Ishq Vishk Rebound

Critics Rating: 2 / 5

Release Date: June 21, 2024

June 21, 2024 Director: Nipun Dharmadhikari

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Ishq Vishk Rebound Movie Review: Directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari, Ishq Vishk Rebound starring Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan, Jibraan Khan and Naila Grrewal is released in cinemas today. The film revolves around three best friends Raghav (Rohit), Sanya (Pashmina) and Sahir (Jibraan) whose life takes a complete turn after the 'Ishq Vishk' factor gets involved between them. The film is about breakups, patch ups and rebound relationships as the title suggests. So, if you are planning to watch Ishq Vishk Rebound this weekend, read the full review to get a brief idea about the film.

Story

The story of the film starts with Raghav getting scolded by his boss (Kusha Kapila) for not bringing out a good story for the upcoming film titled 'Ishq Vishk 2.0'. While talking to the camera, he then takes the film into a flashback when he was in Dehradun, enjoying life to the fullest with his friends, Sahir and Sanya, who were actually in a relationship. The film showcases Sahir and Sanya's relationship as the story of modern-day lovebirds, with instant breakups and patch-ups. Since Raghav is their best friend and emotionally attached to both of them, he plays a vital role in bringing them back together each time after their fights. But one day, Sahir gets frustrated with his relationship with Sanya and decides to part ways for good in order to pursue his career under the pressure of his strict father. Following this, things take a complete 360-degree turn between these three and that forms the crux of the film.

Direction

In terms of direction, the film lacks in this faction as well. Nipun Dharmadhikari has tried to showcase the lead four characters but lacks creating magic on the big screens. Despite the film being one of the shortest movies in terms of the runtime, a few parts of it feel way too stretched. The film gets a little interesting only in the last 20 minutes else from the beginning to the interval and post-intermission, it will bore you to the extreme.

Acting

Apart from Rohit Saraf, the other two major lead cast, Pashmina Roshan and Jibraan Khan, will disappoint you with their performances. Jibraan has less screen space comparing to Pashmina and Rohit in the film and apart from his good looks, you won't be impressed by him at all. The only part of Ishq Vishk Rebound, which will make you stick to your seats for sometime is the screen presence of Rohit Saraf. He is the centre of the film and the actor has justified his roles as the friend, son and a lover. Pashmina and Jibraan, who are making their film debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound, clearly fell short of what Rohit and his character performed in this romantic comedy.

Music

The music of the film will also not leave any impact on the audiences. Except for the reprising versions of 'Ishq Vishk Pyaar Vyaar' and 'Chot Dil Pe Lagi', no other song has the capacity to impress the audience. Since the film has no big twists and interesting sequences to impress the audience, the background score also failed to live up to the expectations. Overall, the music is as avoidable as some of the major characters in the film.

Verdict

If you are planning to watch Ishq Vishk Rebound in theatres this weekend, you can easily avoid it and save 106 minutes of your precious time of your life. Rather sit outside a college and enjoy a good 'Ishq Vishk' vibe. If you are a Rohit Saraf fan, I would suggest you watch his popular films like The Sky Is Pink and Hichki, instead of watching the spiritual sequel to the 2003 film. Out of five, we give it 2 stars.