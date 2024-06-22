Jennifer Lawrence to star, produce film inspired by 'Real Housewives' | Deets inside

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Jennifer Lawrence

Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence to star in and co-produce an upcoming murder mystery flick titled The Wives. Joining Lawrence on the producing team is Justine Ciarrocchi, her partner at the duo's Excellent Cadaver production banner, as well as Tony and Independent Spirit Award nominees Jeremy O Harris (Zola, Slave Play) and Josh Godfrey,

Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have penned the script for the project, which is described as being in development. Breslin may be best known for his stage work. He recently directed Invasive Species by Maia Novi at the Vineyard Theater and, as a creative director of Fake Friends with Foley, made Pulitzer finalist Circle Jerk and This American Wife from FourthWall Theatricals.

Exact plot details have not been disclosed yet, but it is being described as "being partly inspired by the Real Housewives franchise, which focuses on the soap operatic and over-the-top theatrics of well-to-do women in areas ranging from Orange County to Miami to Atlanta."

The Wives will be co-produced by Apple Studios and A24. The two companies, as well as Lawrence, previously teamed on the 2022 drama Causeway.

Apple and A24 have quickly become one of the town's reliable partnerships. The companies are in production on High and Low, a Spike Lee drama starring Denzel Washington; recently released STEVE! (Martin) a Documentary in 2 Pieces from Academy Award winner Morgan Neville; and will soon premiere the dark comedy series Sunny starring Rashida Jones.

Lawrence was last featured in the R-rated comedy No Hard Feelings and appeared opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in 'Don't Look Up. She also led the cast of The Hunger Games.

