  4. Anupam Kher office burglary: Mumbai Police arrests 2 men for stealing money, film negatives

Anupam Kher office burglary: Mumbai Police arrests 2 men for stealing money, film negatives

As per latest report by India TV's Atul Singh, Mumbai Police has arrested two men from Jogeshwari region, for stealing money and film negatives from the actor's office; More details below.

Reported By : Atul Singh Written By : Aseem Sharma
New Delhi
Updated on: June 22, 2024 11:34 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM A theft incident occurred earlier this week at Anupam Kher's office in Mumbai.

In the latest development in the Anupam Kher's office robbery case, Mumbai POlice has arrested two men named, Majid Shaikh and Mohammad Daler Bahreem Khan. The two accused were arrested from the Jogeshwari region in Mumbai. Both the arrested accused are serial thieves. Both of them used to roam around different areas of Mumbai in auto and commit theft incidents. On the same day when they committed theft in Anupam Kher's office, they also committed theft in the Vile Parle area.

Earlier this week, Anupam took to his Instagram handle and informed his fans that from his office in Mumbai, money and some film negatives were stolen. Along with this, Anupam has also shared the details of the whole case. While sharing the video, he shared information related to this case in the caption and told how the theft was done and what had gone missing. Along with this, he also told what had been saved from the hands of the thieves.

Anupam Kher shared the information

"Last night in my Veera Desai Road office two thieves broke two doors of my office and stole the entire safe from the accounts department (which they probably couldn't break) and the negatives of a film produced by our company which were in a box. Our office has filed an FIR. And the police have assured us that the thieves will be caught very soon. Because in the CCTV camera, both of them can be seen sitting in an auto with the luggage. May God give them wisdom. This video was made by my office people before the police came!" read his caption.

A case of theft was registered at Anupam Kher's office in Amboli police station in Mumbai. The police registered a case under sections 454,457,380.

