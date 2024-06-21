Katrina Kaif gives shoutout to Kartik Aaryan's Chandu Champion, calls it 'incredible inspiring story'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Chandu Champion stars Kartik Aaryan in the titular role.

Kartik Aaryan has been garnering applause from fans and film celebrities ever since the release of his latest offering Chandu Champion. The latest entrant in the list of celebrities who watched the film and loved it is Katrina Kaif. The 'Welcome' actress took to her Instagram handle and praised the director of Chandu Champion, Kabir Khan, and the film's lead actor for his 'outstanding performance'. She even called Kabir a 'beautiful storyteller'.

''Kabirrrrrrrr just loved the film, you are such a beautiful storyteller, you brought such a incredible inspiring story to life, was so emotional to see this storyand how beautifully you have made this film, and such a outstanding performance by @kartikaaryan and all the cast @kabirkhankk,'' Katrina wrote, along with the poster of Chandu Champion.

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review for the film wrote, ''In this sports biopic, Kartik Aaryan and Kabir Khan have presented the story of Murlikant Petkar achieving his milestone after much struggle. Produced by Nadiadwala Grandsons, the film will take you to the timeline of the 1970s when Murlikant Petkar finally reached his destination to become a Paralympic Champion.''

''Chandu Champion is a must-watch film. Kartik Aaryan in a never-seen avatar is a surprise to watch. Despite being a biopic, the film also gives a full dose of entertainment. Out of five, we are giving Chandu Champion four stars,'' she added.

Other than box office, Chandu Champion's magic is also being seen on IMDb. Kartik Aaryan-starrer has become the film with the highest ratings (8.9) in this quarter. On one hand, with the rating the film is getting and on the other hand, with the benefit of word of mouth, this film is seen flying the flag of success at the box office as well.

