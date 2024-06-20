Mirzapur 3 trailer OUT: Will Guddu Bhaiya manage to keep throne away from Kaleen Bhaiya? | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : SCREENGRABS FROM TRAILER Mirzapur will premiere on July 5.

The much-awaited third season of popular web show Mirzapur is finally out. Produced by Excel Media and Entertainment and directed by Gurmmeet Singh and Anand Iyer, the series features a stellar ensemble cast, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi Sharma, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Varma, Isha Talwar, Anjumm Shharma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Harshita Shekhar Gaur, Rajesh Tailang, Sheeba Chadha, Meghna Malik and Manu Rishi Chadha.

The trailer of Mirzapur 3 begins with Guddu Bhaiya (Ali Fazal) showcasing his power in the Purvanchal region. Building on the spine-chilling climax of the second season, the trailer for Mirzapur Season 3 takes viewers back into an intriguing, yet dark and brutal world of crime and power in the region.

Watch the trailer:

''Viraasat cheen li gayi hai, par dehshat kaayam hai. #MirzapurOnPrime, July 5,'' Amazon Prime Video wrote in the caption.

Director and Executive producer Gurmmeet Singh shared, “The first two seasons of Mirzapur proved to be game changers for the crime thriller genre in the streaming space in India. With Mirzapur 3, we strive to build on the momentum and take the narrative to a whole new level, exploring new facets and dimensions of each character’s life replete with new plot twists. We are incredibly excited for fans to witness the showdown for Mirzapur’s throne unfold in the new season. The stakes have gone notches higher and the canvas has surely become bigger. After a hiatus of three and a half years, we, just like our viewers, cannot wait for the global premiere of Mirzapur 3 on Prime Video.”

Mirzapur will premiere on Prime Video on July 5, 2024.

