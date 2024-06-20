Thalapathy Vijay slams DMK-led Tamil Nadu govt over Kallakurichi hooch tragedy, here's what the actor said

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Thalapathy formed a political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) recently.

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay on Thursday expressed condolences on the death of 34 people from illicit liquor and called the incident 'shocking and heartbreaking'. At least 34 people died and over 60 people were hospitalised after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi district last night. Taking to his X (formerly Twitter), Vijay wrote in Tamil which roughly translates to, ''The news of the death of more than 25 people after consuming fake liquor in Karunapuram area of ​​Kallakurichi district is shocking and heartbreaking. I offer my deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and pray to God for the speedy recovery of those undergoing treatment.''

''The fact that such an incident has occurred again shows the indifference of the government administration when it has not yet fully recovered from the tragedy of losing many lives due to the same incident last year. I strongly request that the Tamil Nadu government should take strict precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future,'' he further added.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has confirmed that the death toll in the incident has risen to 34. He announced Rs 10 lakh each to the kins of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment. He also announced an inquiry commission to submit a report on the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu government announced the transfer of District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and suspended Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena. MS Prasanth and Rajat Chaturvedi were named as their replacements.

For the unversed, Thalapathy Vijay recently formed a political party named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). After forming the party, the actor said that he will actively contest the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections but not 2024 General Elections.

