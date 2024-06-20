Kalki 2898 AD: Prabhas-starrer passed with a U/A certificate by Censor Board; runtime revealed

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 AD will release on June 27, 2024.

Kalki 2898 AD, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in the lead roles, is set to hit the theatres next week. As per media report, the film has passed the Censor Board with a U/A Certificate. However, the runtime of the film, which is 3 hours and 56 seconds, makes it one of the lengthiest movies in Hindi cinema. As per a report by Bollywood Hungama, the Examining Committee of the Censor Board has asked the makers to insert a disclaimer in the beginning with a voice-over that the content of the film is fictional. The disclaimer must also mention that the makers have taken cinematic liberties and don't intend to hurt any religion.

Recently, Malayalam actress Shobana joined the star-studded cast of Kalki 2898 AD. The makers also shared a new poster along with the announcement. In the new poster, Shobana can be seen wearing an outfit that includes a shawl, a necklace, a nose ring and a unique charred black line on her chin.

Earlier this week, the makers unveiled the 'Bhairava anthem' from the upcoming film. The energetic track features Telugu superstar and lead actor of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas, shaking a leg with popular Punjabi actor-singer Diljit Dosanjh. Prabhas and Diljit Dosanjh can be seen twinning in traditional Punjabi outfits. Prabhas can be seen wearing a turban as well.

Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages.

For the unversed, Kalki 2898 AD is releasing in cinemas on June 27, 2024, after multiple delays.

