Madhu Malhotra dies at 72: Here's everything you need to know about the Satte Pe Satta fame actress

New Delhi:

Madhu Malhotra, a well-known actress from the 1970s and 80s, has passed away. Reports indicate that she breathed her last in Mumbai on March 13 at the age of 72. News of her demise has sent a wave of mourning through Bollywood and many are remembering her and paying their tributes.

Madhu Malhotra worked in over 100 films

Throughout her career, Madhu Malhotra worked in numerous films; although she did not always remain in the spotlight, she carved a special place in the hearts of audiences through the characters she portrayed. She was highly active in Hindi cinema during the 1970s and 80s, appearing in over 100 films.

She gained particular recognition for the famous song Lambi Judai from the film Hero. This song remains etched in people's hearts to this day, and it is this very track that made her a memorable figure among audiences.

Madhu Malhotra's famous film

Madhu Malhotra appeared in several popular films, including Satte Pe Satta, Karz, Rishta Kagaz Ka, Vishwanath and Qayamat. Her performances in these films were highly appreciated by the audience.

Following her passing, many members of the film industry and fans have taken to social media to pay their tributes. Although Madhu Malhotra is no longer amongst us, her films and the characters she brought to life will forever live on in the hearts of the people.

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