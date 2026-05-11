Krishnavataram Part 1 declared tax free in Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath meets the makers and cast

New Delhi:

It is a momentous occasion for the cast and makers of Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath declared the film tax free in Uttar Pradesh. This comes in recognition of the film's popularity and success that it has witnessed during its theatrical journey.

This is a step that has been taken to acknowledge the increasing acceptance of the film and the manner in which it appeals to audiences on a large scale towards the mythological saga of Lord Krishna. It is through this that the film can hope to attract more audiences to theatres to watch it.

CM Yogi Adityanath meets the team of Krishnavataram Part 1

The Chief Minister also directed the Information Department to organise special screenings of the film in every district so that children and young people could connect with Indian culture and heritage.

The special screening was attended by Team Krishnavataram, represented by producer Sajan Raj Kurup, director Hardik Gajjar, lead actors Siddharth Gupta and Sanskruti Jayana, along with producers Shobha Sant and Poonam Shroff Gajjar.

Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam makers and cast

The film stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat, Nivaashiyni Krishnan and others in pivotal roles. Directed by Hardik Gajjar, Krishnavataram is presented and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup and Shobha Sant of Creativeland Studios Entertainment along with Poonam Shroff Gajjar and Parth Gajjar of Athashrikatha Motion Pictures. Conceived as the first chapter of a three-part cinematic franchise, Krishnavataram is currently running successfully in theatres.

Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam box office report

The mythological film Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam was released in theaters on May 7. While the film did not get off to a particularly strong start, it performed well over the weekend. On Sunday, it collected Rs 3.50 crore. Its collection on Saturday stood at Rs 2.25 crore, while on Friday, it earned Rs 1.15 crore. On its opening day, the film had earned Rs 42 lakh. The film's total collection has now reached Rs 7.32 crore.

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