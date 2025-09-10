Kareena Kapoor's 'Fevicol Se' dance in Birmingham splits fans: 'This looks so awkward' Kareena Kapoor’s ‘Fevicol Se’ dance in a silver Manish Malhotra saree at a Birmingham event has gone viral, sparking mixed reactions from fans online.

New Delhi:

Bollywood actress Kareena Kapoor Khan set the stage on fire at a recent event in Birmingham as she danced to her hit song 'Fevicol Se' from the film 'Dabangg 2'. Videos of her performance quickly went viral, with fans flooding social media with clips.

In the now-viral videos, Kareena Kapoor Khan is seen wearing a sparkling silver saree, custom-made by ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra. In the video, the audience can be seen applauding and cheering for Kareena Kapoor Khan as she danced on stage. Watch the viral video below:

Netizens react to Kareena Kapoor's dance video

Social media users questioned the choice of the song. One user on the platform Reddit wrote, "The audience could’ve asked for any other song of hers — she has literally so many graceful hit songs. She performed very gracefully, given the song selection." Another added, "She could have done bole chudiyan!! Why this song! Terrible!!"

"This looks so awkward. The song & dance doesnt suit the event," one comment reads. Another fan added, "I love her but this is Embarrassing. Look at those three men at start, their faces are expressing what I'm feeling."

(Image Source : REDDIT @R/BOLLYBLINDSNGOSSIP)Screengrab taken from the Reddit platform

Kareena Kapoor Khan's work front

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan was last seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial 'Singham Again', alongside Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Ranveer Singh and others in lead roles. Kareena played the role of Avni Kamat Singham in this cop-drama film. It is available to stream on the Prime Video streaming platform.

According to IMDb, she will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's film 'Daayra' alongside Prithviraj Sukumaran. Kareena is also part of Karan Johar's action historical drama 'Takht'.

