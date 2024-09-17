Karan Johar to Sonakshi Sinha, here's how Bollywood celebs congratulated newlyweds Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Newlyweds Siddharth and Aditi Rao Hydari.

Aditi Rao Hydari and Siddharth, who got hitched on Monday in the presence of family members and close friends, have been receiving congratulatory and best wishes from across the world. Aditi surprised her fans after she shared a series of pictures from her special day. Along with these simple yet dreamy wedding pictures, she wrote, ''You are my Sun, my Moon, and all my Stars… To being Pixie Soulmates for eternity…to laughter, to never growing up… To Eternal Love, Light & Magic. Mrs & Mr Adu-Siddhu. Big Thank you to our dearest humans who were with us with their love and artistry. Grateful and beyond.''

Soon after these pictures were posted, several Bollywood celebrities took to their Instagram handle and congratulated the newlywed. Rakul Preet Singh, who also got married earlier this year, wrote, ''Omggggggggg!! Heart is so happpy!!Congratulationsssssss both u lovely people ..u both make a beautiful couple. may this journey be pure bliss. Welcome to the club.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAMRakul Preet Singh's latest Instagram Stories.

Expressing her love for Aditi and Siddharth, Huma Qureshi wrote, ''Love you both. Perfectly matched,'' along with a kissing emoji.

Image Source : INSTAGRAMHuma Qureshi's latest Instagram Stories

R Madhavan also penned a message for the couple, which reads, ''Congratulations to you both, such a lovely couple. God bless you with all the happiness.''

Image Source : INSTAGRAMR Madhavan's latest Instagram Stories

Aditi's Heeramandi co-star Sonakshi Sinha shared her excitement in the comment section of the couple's post, "Congratulationsssss babiessss." Dulquer Salmaan wished the couple, "Congratulations HRH and Sid !!! Gorgeous couple gorgeous pictures! Love always."

Karan Johar wrote, ''Nazar utar do!!!! So gorgeous. Congratulations to both of you.'' Sharing her excitement, actor Manisha Koirala also chimed into comment section and posted, "Congratulations darling. tones of love to you guys."

Sobhita Dhulipala dropped a message, "This is surreal, to eternal love! Both of you, so beautiful so serene!" Karisma Kapoor also congratulated. She wrote, "Congratulations to you both." Farhan Akhtar posted, "Congratulations. wish you a lifetime of love and laughter." Farah Khan Kunder also extended best wishes to the couple. The comment read, "Ul both r such chuppa rustams!! blessings n lots of love."

The couple got married in a stunning South Indian wedding ceremony. For their wedding ceremony, Aditi Rao Hydari wore a handwoven Maheshwari tissue lehenga paired with a Benarasi tissue dupatta from the archives of the Sabyasachi Heritage Textile collection and teamed with the statement jewellery.

Also Read: Tumbbad vs The Buckingham Murders: Sohum Shah's 2018 film beats Kareena Kapoor's new release on Day 1