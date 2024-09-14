Tumbbad vs The Buckingham Murders: Sohum Shah's 2018 film beats Kareena Kapoor's new release on Day 1

Follow us on Image Source : X Tumbbad vs The Buckingham Murders at the box office

Sohum Shah's horror drama Tumbbad and Kareena Kapoor Khan-starrer crime thriller The Buckingham Murders are giving tough competition to each other at the box office. Despite being re-released in cinemas after six years, Tumbbad is performing better than the fresh release. As per Sacnilk, Tumbbad has delivered what was expected from it at the box office and minted Rs 1.65 crore on its opening day, which is nearly 2.5 times its OG release in 2018.

On the other hand, The Buckingham Murders minted just Rs 1.25 crore on Day 1, which is not a good number to start with after competing with an old film. Directed by Rahi Anil Barve, Tumbbad scored approximately Rs 10 crores nett in its original lifetime run at the domestic box office back in 2018, and this collection is expected to be outgrossed by the re-release's opening week collections.

Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah in the lead role, who is also the co-producer of the film along with Aanand L Rai, Anand Gandhi, Mukesh Shah and Amita Shah. The film follows the story of the search for a hidden 20th-century treasure in Maharashtra's Tumbbad village. In the film, Jesper Kyd composed the original score while the duo of Ajay–Atul composed one song.

The Buckingham Murders Review

India TV's Jaya Dwivedie in her review for the crime thriller gave 3.5 stars out of five and wrote, ''The story of The Buckingham Murders will unfold layer by layer, which will surely keep you on the edge of your seat. The performances of the actors, and the direction of the film will impress you throughout. However, on the negative aspects of the film, the climax of The Buckingham Murders is a bit weak, if that had been more powerful the film without a shadow of a doubt deserves four stars.''

