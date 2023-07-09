Karan Johar says not working with THIS actor is his biggest regret

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KARAN JOHAR Karan Johar joins Threads

Karan Johar is all set to return as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani after a seven-year hiatus. The filmmaker never shied away from expressing himself through films and fashion on social media platforms. He left Twitter in October 2022. However, being a Gemini, Karan is all set to have a good time on the newly-launched platform by Meta, Threads.

The 51-year-old made his debut on Threads and hosted a Q&A session. He wrote, "AKA! Ask Karan anything!!! Happy to answer legit questions that make me gush and blush and not flush!!! Am here for 10 minutes my threaders!" During the session, Karan answered some quirky questions asked by his fans and also revealed his biggest regrets, secrets, and more regarding work and his sexuality. Sharing his biggest regret, he said, "I never got to work with and direct by favourite actor Sridevi ma'am."

Further, one user also asked if he is gay and Karan's witty reply left everyone in splits. Replying to the user, Karan wrote, "You're interested?"

For those unversed, Karan Johar, in 2020, launched the book, Sridevi: The External Screen Goodness by Satyarh Nayak. Back then he opened up about Sridevi and said for him every moment of the late actor takes him back to his childhood. He revealed that Sridevi made him obsessed with Hindi cinema and films. Further, he said he was her biggest fan and can't recall the moment when he was madly in love with her.

Meanwhile, Karan Johar is busy promoting his upcoming project Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The film stars Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh in lead roles and Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in supporting roles. The romantic drama will see a theatrical release on July 28 and is the most-awaited film by Karan Johar.

