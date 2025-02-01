Karan Johar launches Ibrahim Ali Khan with a Netflix film alongside Khushi Kapoor

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM The film also stars Khushi Kapoor

Bollywood actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son Ibrahim Ali Khan is all set to follow his parents' career path as he will be making his Bollywood debut. Ibrahim is being launched by none other than iconic Karan Johar and his film is titled Nadaaniyan. He will star alongside Khushi Kapoor in the upcoming romantic Netflix movie. The film will also star Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, Jugal Hansraj and Mahima Chaudhry in important roles.

Sharing the news with the world, Karan Johar posted the first-look poster of the film featuring the lead stars, Ibrahim and Khushi. ''Every love story, has thodi si nadaani #Nadaaniyan - Introducing Ibrahim Ali Khan & starring Khushi Kapoor! Watch Nadaaniyan, coming soon, only on Netflix,'' the streaming giant wrote in the caption of its post.

Check it out:

Excited about the film, producers of Dharmatic Entertainment shared: "Love has always been at the heart of our storytelling, and with Nadaaniyan, we're celebrating it in its purest, most youthful form. This film introduces a fresh, dynamic pairing with Ibrahim and Khushi, while also marking the exciting debut of Ibrahim. It's a story of connection, chaos and relationships that perfectly capture the essence of young love. Netflix, with its unparalleled reach, is the ideal platform to bring this vibrant and young romantic drama to audiences around the world. We can't wait for viewers to relive the magic of first love with Nadaaniyan."

Naadaniyan also marks the directorial debut of Shauna Gautam, who assisted Karan Johar in Ranveer Singh and Ali Bhatt-starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Pre Kahaani.

(With ANI inputs)

