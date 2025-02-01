Deva box office report: Shahid Kapoor-starrer gets slower opening than Sky Force, earns just Rs 5 cr

Follow us on Image Source : TRAILER Deva stars Pooja Hegde as its female lead.

Shahid Kapoor returned to action with his latest release Deva, which released in cinemas this Friday. However, the film is not off to a good start at the box office. As per Sacnilk's latest figures, the film minted just Rs 5 crore on its opening day, which is quite less in the time when films cross Rs 100 crore in just one day. On the occupancy front, the film witnessed just 10.24 per cent occupancy on Friday, with a major contribution coming from its night shows.

About the film

Talking about the star cast of Deva, apart from Shahid, the film also stars Pooja Hegde in the lead role of Devi and along with her, Pavail Gulati, Pravesh Rana and Kubbra Sait are also included. Deva's trailer was released a few days ago. Shahid Kapoor can be seen playing the role of an angry, young police officer in the film while giving some serious punches and impressive gun-toting scenes. The actor is seen in the entire trailer in an intense look. The Deva trailer also showcased a high-octane fight between the goons and the Police, which increased the curiosity among his fans.

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for Deva rated the film 2. 5 out of five stars and wrote, ''Shahid Kapoor's Deva clearly disappoints despite having potential. However, the film ends on a note that opens the gates for a second part, and knowing the filmmaker in Rosshan, one can expect something positive. However, as for the first part, the film is an average one-time watch with a few highs. With much said and done, Shahid Kapoor's latest release deserves 2.5 stars and is out now in theatres.''

