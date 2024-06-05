Kalki 2898 AD: Trailer of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer to be out on THIS date

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Prabhas-starrer will hit the big screens on June 27 this year.

Kalki 2898 AD is one of the highly anticipated flicks of 2024. Makers of the film on Wednesday took to their official X (formerly Twitter) account to announce the release date of its first trailer. Along with the trailer announcement post, the makers of Kalki 2898 AD also shared a striking new poster. ''A new world awaits! #Kalki2898AD Trailer on June 10th,'' Vyjayanthi Movies wrote in the caption. The film is directed by Nag Ashwin.

See the post:

The poster features Prabhas as Bhairava, standing tall on a mountain peak, accompanied by the text, ''Everything is about to change.'' Last month, makers shared the teaser of Amitabh Bachchan's look from the sci-fi dystopian film during the thrilling Indian Premier League (IPL) match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB).

The 21-second teaser started with Big B marking presence in warm earthy tones. He was seated in a cave, engaged in prayer to a Shiva linga. He was covered with bandages. In the brief clip, one can also see a young kid asking Big B, 'Kya tum bhagwan ho, kya tum marr nahi sakte? Tum Bhagwan ho? Kaun ho Tum?To which his character replied, "Dwapar yug se Dash avatar ki pratiksha kar raha hoon main, Dronacharya ka putra Ashwatthama."

The film is touted to be a mythology-inspired sci-fi extravaganza set in the future. Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani are also a part of the 'Kalki' world. Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film is set for a theatrical release on June 27 this year. For the unversed, the film has faced multiple delays in its release but since its official release date was announced earlier this year, fans of Prabhas are super-excited to see him.

Also Read: Mouni Roy comes out in support of Smriti Irani after she lost in Amethi, says 'always with you'

Also Read: Maidaan OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's sports drama