Mouni Roy comes out in support of Smriti Irani after she lost in Amethi, says 'always with you'

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Smriti Irani lost in Amethi.

Smriti Irani, who contested Lok Sabha Elections 2024 from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi seat against Congress' Kishori Lal, lost the elections by a huge margin of 167,196 votes. After not being elected from the seat, Smriti took to her Instagram and penned a post accepting her defeat and also highlighted her work over the years in the constituency. "Such is life... A decade of my life going from one village to another, building lives, nurturing hope & aspirations, working on infrastructure -- roads, naali, khadanja, bypass, medical college and more," Smriti Irani wrote.

She also expressed gratitude to those who stood by her through her thick and thin. "To those who stood by me through loss and victory, I am forever grateful. To those celebrating today, congratulations. And to those asking, 'How's the josh?' I say- it's still high, Sir," Smriti Irani added.

Not only fans reacted to the post but Smriti's friends from the entertainment world also chimed in the comment section to show support to her.

Celebs' reaction to Smriti's defeat

Actor Mouni Roy, who shared screen space with her in the famous daily soap 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', commented, "Always with you (red heart emoji)." "Keep working hard thats it," veteran actor Neena Gupta commented. Actor Sonu Sood dropped a red heart emoji in the comment section. Actor Aashka Goradia also showed support for Smriti Irani. "With you EVERYDAY! Nothing has and nothing will ever stop you from the good that you do! Full Power," she wrote.

A few hours after the declaration of the results, Smriti Irani also held a press conference where she said that she gave 10 years of her life to Amethi and will continue to serve the area in times to come.

''I express my gratitude to all the BJP party workers and supporters, those who have worked in the service of the constituency and the party with dedication and loyalty. Today, I am grateful to PM Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath that their governments have completed the pending works of 30 years in just 5 years. I congratulate those who win. I will continue to be in the service of the people of Amethi," Smriti Irani said.

