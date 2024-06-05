Maidaan OTT release: When and where to watch Ajay Devgn's sports drama

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Maidaan landed on OTT

Ajay Devgn's latest offering Maidaan has finally landed on a digital platform. The film, which chronicles the life of legendary Indian football coach Syed Abdul Rahim, was released in April this year. People who have missed watching the sports drama in theatres can watch it now on OTt, as the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The streaming platform took to its social media accounts, announcing the news and wrote, ''ground maidaan breaking story of India’s finest hour in football.''

See the post:

About the film

Apart from Ajay, Maidaan also stars Priyamani, who played the role of Rahim's wife in the film. Apart from Ajay and Priyamani, Gajraj Rao and Rudranil Ghosh have also played important roles in the film. This biopic was produced by Boney Kapoor in association with Zee Studios. The entire credit for the music in the film goes to Oscar-winner AR Rahman. Moreover, Richa Sharma made a slide comeback to playback with the superhit song Mirzaa. Maidaan had every ounce of cinema that deserved to be seen but the film flopped at the box office due to clashes and too many releases.

Movie Review

India TV's Sakshi Verma in her review for the film wrote, ''Our country has been known for cricket and hockey since early times, although there came a time when Indian football was called the 'Brazil of Asia'. This was possible only because of Syed Abdul Rahim and his team. Maidaan is a film about a man’s undying spirit and his rebellion from death. The film can seem a bit stretched at places. The Bengali usage can be foreign for some. Ajay Devgn's Hyderabadi accent is only limited to just saying 'Miyaan'. There are too much of cigarettes in too. Given that the filmmaker wanted to show a reason for Rahim's condition, but from the Football Federation scenes to the Hyderabad house scenes, the smoking could have been easily cut out at several places. Despite all the flaws, Maidaan is one of the finest sports films made in India. Overall, the 3 hours 1 minute movie is a fine watch and rightly deserves 3.5 stars.''

Also Read: Ajay Devgn, Rakulpreet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 shooting begins, Anil Kapoor gives first clap