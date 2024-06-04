Ajay Devgn, Rakulpreet Singh's De De Pyaar De 2 shooting begins, Anil Kapoor gives first clap

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 shooting begins on Tuesday

Ajay Devgn is now reuniting with director Luv Ranjan and producer Bhushan Kumar for the much-awaited sequel of the 2019 blockbuster film 'De De Pyaar De'. Titled as 'De De Pyaar De 2', the film is set to release next year. The shooting of the film has officially started today with a Muhurat. Filming began with a traditional Muhurat Puja ceremony in Mumbai on Monday, June 3 and all this happened in the presence of Anil Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor rings the first clap

Anil Kapoor not only made his presence felt on the occasion, but also started the shooting of the film by ringing the first clap. Along with this, he also gave his best wishes to the entire team of the film. Earlier, actress Rakul Preet Singh excitedly shared a picture on her Instagram Stories, showing her script. She wrote in the caption, 'Back to my favorite set, De De Pyaar De 2 begins.'

R Madhavan joined the team of De De Pyaar De

Earlier, fans were excited by the news of R Madhavan joining the film. Ajay Devgan and actor R Madhavan have worked together for the first time in their recently released film 'Shaitaan'. At the same time, once again this pair will entertain the audience through 'De De Pyaar De 2'. According to reports, he will be seen playing an important role in the film. In the sequel of the film, the makers want to bring a new twist to the story with a new character, for which they have chosen Madhavan.

About the film

'De De Pyaar De 2' is directed by Anshul Sharma. Producers Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar of T-Series, Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg of Luv Films are producing it. Rakul Preet has also been confirmed to be a part of the film, now it remains to be seen whether Tabu will return in this sequel or not. This much-awaited film will be released in theaters on May 1, 2025.

