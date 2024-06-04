'Live in a bubble...', Adhyayan Suman breaks silence on Sharmin Segal's Heeramandi performance

Follow us on Image Source : IMDB Adhyayan Suman breaks silence on Sharmin's trolling

Adhyayan Suman is being praised a lot for his performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar'. The actor looked great in the role of a Nawab in the Netflix series. With Netflix renewing Heeramandi for it's second season, the actors have been indulged in further promotions. Now in a recent interview, Adhyayan has broken his silence on the criticism of Sharmin Segal for 'Heeramandi'. Along with this, he is seen giving a big suggestion to the actress.

Here's what Adhyayan Suman said

"I think it is very important not to live in a bubble. It is very important to accept any kind of reality, not only Heeramandi. It is very important to understand who you are, it is very important to understand whether you have the ability to fight for the next 15-20 years. It is important for you not to lie to yourself," said the Raaz 2 actor.

Adhyayan Suman further added that if he is being criticised for his performance, then he comes out and talk to people. "The audience is very polite, if they feel that you have worked hard then they will give you another chance," aid the actor. For the unversed, Sharmin plays the character of Alamzeb in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's OTT debut web series. Her character is the younger daughter of courtesan Mallika Jaan, played by Manisha Koirala.

Sharmin Segal was trolled for her bland performance

Social media users criticised Sharmin's acting skills in Heeramandi. From nepotism to not being respectful towards co-stars Sharmin's each act has been under the scanners. Despite receiving support from her co-stars, she decided to turn off comments on her Instagram account to avoid negativity. Talking about Adhyayan, he plays the role of Nawab Zorawar and young Nawab Zulfiqar in the series 'Heeramandi'. Her father Shekhar Suman plays the older version of Nawab Zulfiqar in this historical drama.

About the series

The title of the series is based on the red-light district of 'Heeramandi' in Lahore (present-day Pakistan) during the pre-partition era. The show revolves around the power struggle between the courtiers, nawabs and British officers of Heeramandi in the 1920-1940s. The story is set against the backdrop of the Indian independence revolution against British colonialism. 'Heeramandi' is available for streaming on Netflix. Recently the second season of the series has also been confirmed.

