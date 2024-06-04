Record! TVF's Panchayat Season 3 hits 12 million+ views in first week

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM TVF's Panchayat Season 3 takes top spot with 12 M+ views

TVF indeed ruled the hearts of the audience with the release of Panchayat S3. The show arrived with a whole lot of entertainment that has hit the right chords of the audience. While the show has been trending at the top ever since its release, its success spree continued for the entire first week as it's trending at No. 1 as most viewed streaming shows and movies with whooping 12M+ views.

Panchayat season 3 hit 12 Million+ views

As TVF Panchayat S3 achieved a milestone by trending at No. 1 as most viewed streaming shows and movies with whooping 12M+ views in the first week, the makers expressed their gratitude with a social media post and further jotted down the caption, "Breaking records and winning hearts! Panchayat 3 hits 12M views in its first week, claiming the top spot! Thank you for the overwhelming love and support! #PanchayatOnPrime - Watch Now! #TVF #TheViralFever"

About the show

Panchayat S3 has been receiving tremendous love from all across. The show is also trending at No. 1 on the Ormax Stream Track in the list of Top OTT Originals of the week. The series written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, traces the life of a young man from Delhi who joins as a secretary in a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Besides Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, the series also stars Biswapati Sarkar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik in leading roles.

Now that Panchayat season 3 has made it the people's hearts, audiences are not waiting for another anticipated web series by TVF, Kota Factory Season 4. TVF is also gearing up Gullak Season 4, while they already have the next season of Kota Factory in the lineup.

Also Read: Neena Gupta shares behind the scenes of Panchayat season 3| Watch the video