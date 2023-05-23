Neena Gupta shares behind the scenes of Panchayat season 3| Watch the video

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM: @ NEENA_GUPTA Neena Gupta is to be back as Manju Devi in Panchayat 3.

Neena Gupta, who played the role of Panchayat Pradhan's wife Manju Devi in the Amazon prime video series Panchayat, has begun the shooting for the next season. The senior actress took to Instagram and shared a video from the sets where she can be seen sharing the difficulties of shooting in the scorching heat.

Neena Gupta shared a video from the sets, clad in a pink saree. The actress said , “40-degree hai, bahut garam hai, chaata uppar se nikal jaata hai, dhoop main lagti hai sab jal gaya hai. Main Bombay main aungi toh koi pehchane ka nahi. Par koi nahi acting hai toh karni hai (40-degree temperature is here currently. It’s too hot. When the umbrella is removed from the head and the sun falls on your face, the entire body starts to burn. I wonder if I will be returning to Mumbai, nobody will recognize me. But it’s okay, that’s what is called acting).”

Although the actress did not give much update about the shooting, excited fans were quick to comment below the video. One of the followers commented, “Panchayat season 3 kii shooting.” Another user wrote, “Awwh....it's very hot indeed...but worth it Neenaji ...love the series.” A third follower chimed in and wrote, “Mam panchayat season 3 aa raha hai kya?” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Wow panchayat ki shooting omg can't wait.”

Neena Gupta is a phenomenal actress and has performed in some of the best movies. And we are familiar with her love for food. Recently, she posted a video on Instagram showing off chikoos on the set of ‘Panchayat’.

The series written by Chandan Kumar and directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra, traces the life of a young man from Delhi who joins as a secretary in a Panchayat office in a remote village of Uttar Pradesh. Besides Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, and Raghubir Yadav, the series also stars Biswapati Sarkar, Chandan Roy, and Faisal Malik in leading roles.

