Muslim Personal Law Board urges 'secular parties' to strongly oppose Waqf (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha The AIMPLB has urged secular political parties, including BJP allies and MPs, to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, which is set for discussion in the Lok Sabha on April 2. AIMPLB President Maulana Khalid Rahmani called the bill discriminatory and alleged that it violates constitutional rights.

New Delhi: The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has appealed to all secular political parties, including allies of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Members of Parliament (MPs), to oppose the Waqf (Amendment) Bill when it comes up for discussion and passage in the Lok Sabha on April 2. In a statement, the AIMPLB urged MPs not to support the bill under any circumstances. "The President of the AIMPLB, Maulana Khalid Saifullah Rahmani, has called on all secular parties and MPs to not only oppose the Waqf Amendment Bill but also vote against it to prevent the BJP’s communal agenda," the statement read.

Concerns raised by AIMPLB

Rahmani alleged that the proposed amendment is discriminatory and violates fundamental rights enshrined in Articles 14, 25, and 26 of the Constitution. He claimed that the bill aims to weaken Waqf laws, potentially enabling the seizure and destruction of Waqf properties.

The AIMPLB also argued that despite the existence of the Places of Worship Act, there is a growing trend of searching for temples within mosques. "If this amendment is passed, it will lead to an increase in illegitimate claims on Waqf properties, making it easier for Collectors and District Magistrates to take control of them," the statement added.

Rahmani further stated that India is known globally for its communal harmony and mutual respect among religious communities. However, he expressed concern that the current administration seeks to disrupt this harmony, leading to instability and unrest.

Bill in Parliament tomorrow

Earlier today, Union Minister for Minority Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju informed reporters that the Lok Sabha's Business Advisory Committee (BAC), chaired by Speaker Om Birla and comprising leaders from all major parties, had agreed on an eight-hour debate on the bill, with the possibility of an extension.

However, the session saw a walkout by Congress and other opposition members of the INDIA bloc, who accused the government of suppressing their voices. Congress' deputy leader in the Lok Sabha, Gaurav Gogoi, criticised the government for not allowing enough time for discussions on key issues, including the situation in Manipur and concerns over electors' photo identity cards.

Rijiju responded by noting that while several parties had suggested a four-to-six-hour debate, opposition members demanded 12 hours. He added that the allocated eight-hour discussion period could be extended if the House deemed it necessary.