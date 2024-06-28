Kalki 2898 AD: Sci-fi film poised to be pan-India hit, Hindi version biggest opener of 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM Kalki 2898 AD

Nag Ashwin's directorial Kalki 2898 AD has hit the screens and just a day after its release, the film has already been creating wonders at the box office. The movie had already achieved a good pre-sales business earning over Rs 37 crore till no. According to a report in PTI, the trade experts have said, the stakes are high, the expectations higher and, if early trends are anything to go by, "achhe din" could be back for the Indian movie industry with 3D spectacle "Kalki 2898 AD" set to cross earnings of Rs 200 crore globally on its opening day Thursday.

The sci-fi-meets-mythology extravaganza, with Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan headlining the all-star cast representing the biggest from both the South and the Hindi film industry, is also racing towards a USD 4 million premiere day in the US, Canada and other territories. This is more than SS Rajamouli's "RRR", which scored USD 3. 3 million gross on its North American premiere in 2022. "Kalki 2898 AD" is now the film with "the biggest premiere for an Indian movie in North America", Sacnilk reported.

Produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, "Kalki 2898 AD" has been released in six languages: Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Hindi and English. Previously titled "Project K", it is arguably the most expensive feature film in Indian cinema history at a reported Rs 600 crore. The mega-budget extravaganza is set for global box office domination with its 4s- stars, spectacle, stunts, and sci-fi said industry insiders.

Touted as a marriage of the Hindu epic Mahabharata and science fiction, the big-budget multilingual film, which opened in theatres worldwide on Thursday, is directed by Nag Ashwin of "Mahanati" fame. While it's too early, "Kalki 2898 AD" has all the makings of a "blockbuster hit", with its Hindi version pegged to be "the biggest opener of this year so far", said trade expert Taran Adarsh. As he sees it, even the India versus England T20 World Cup semifinal may not dampen enthusiasm for the film. The mega-budget extravaganza is set for global box office domination with its 4s stars, spectacle, stunts, and sci-fi said industry insiders.

Kalki 2898 AD is based on a dystopian time, written and directed by Nag Ashwin. Inspired by Hindu scriptures, this film is based on the post-apocalyptic world in 2898 AD. Amitabh Bachchan will be seen playing the character of Ashwatthama in the film, while Prabhas will be seen in the role of Bhairava. The film will be screened in many formats including 3D and 4DX. Apart from Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan, actors like Disha Patani, Shobhana, Rajendra Prasad, and Pasupati will be seen in pivotal roles.

Also Read: Rautu Ka Raaz Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui single-handedly steals the show in this murder mystery

Also Read: Sharmajee Ki Beti Movie Review: Tahira Kashyap’s debut feature is a celebration of everyday superwomen